Fair Food Fest to continue for two more weekends

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fair Food Fest Carnival announced on Saturday that they will be returning to the New York State Fairgrounds Midway for the next two weekends. The Fair Food Fest will operate May 22 and 23 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and again May 28, 29, and 30 with the same hours.

Entrance and parking for the Fair Food Fest is free and an unlimited all day contactless ride band will be available for only $20.

The rides scheduled to return to the Fairgrounds include:

The Avengers Ride

The Scrambler

Spinning Apples

Youth Roller Coaster

Merry-Go-Round

Children’s Motorcycles

Swings

Giant Slide

Children’s Train Ride

Bumper Cars

Villa Pizza Fritte, Big Kahuna, Ashley Lynn Winery and Main Event Amusements will be providing food and beverages.

All required safety precautions will be in place in the food area and all employees will be required to wear masks and gloves.

Cash, credit, and debit will be accepted.