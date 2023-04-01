SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) Many questioned how Dyaisha Fair’s game would transition from the mid-major level at Buffalo to Syracuse when she decided to follow head coach Felisha Legette-Jack to the Salt City last offseason.

Fair left no doubt after leading the Orange to 20 wins and a postseason appearance while finishing the year second in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in scoring and leading the league in steals. For her efforts this season, Fair has been named All-America Honorable Mention by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA). She joins a handful of talented players in program history to earn all-America honors, including head coach Felisha Legette-Jack.

Fair’s 19.9 points per game is 21st in the nation. Her 2.39 steals per game leads the ACC making her a obvious choice for ACC All-Defensive Team honors while also garnering ACC First Team accolades, marking it eight-straight years the Orange have produced an all-conference guard in the ACC.

Fair scored in double figures in all 33 games for the Orange this year. She had 20+ points in 17 games this season and scored a season-high 36 points in a home win over Virginia in which she tied a program record eight threes in a game. Her 36-point performance was the most by any ACC player this season. She shot an impressive 11-for-16 (68.8%) from the field in the win and was 8-for-11 from behind the arc.

Fair announced on March 22 that she will utilize her fifth year of eligibly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and return to Syracuse for her final season.

The Orange went 20-13 this season and 9-9 in the ACC. Syracuse reached the Super 16 of the Women’s NIT marking the first time im program history a first year head coach has led the team to the postseason.