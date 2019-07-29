Fairfield by Marriott to host Root Beer Float Fundraiser

Watertown, NY – Root Beer Floats are sure to win over the hearts of local residents come August, as Fairfield By Marriott is set to host an annual fundraiser in support of its long-standing partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Fairfield By Marriott will offer root beer floats in exchange for a donation to the local Children’s Miracle Network of Northern New York at Samaritan Medical Center. Locals, visitors and guests alike are invited to partake in the Root Beer Float Day fundraiser on Tuesday, August 6th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in the cafeteria at Samaritan Medical Center.

“As member’s of the community, it’s our duty and passion to help support family, friends and guests,” said Brittany Barney, Fairfield By Marriott, General Manager and Director of Sales. “Not only does this event allow us to tie back to our company’s roots, but also allows us to pay-it-forward.”

During the week of August 5, participating Marriott International hotels throughout the United States and Canada will host root beer floats fundraising activities with the proceeds going directly to local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Root Beer Float Day is a nod to Marriott’s beginnings when company founder, Bill Marriott, Sr., and his wife Alice opened two root beer stands in Washington, D.C., in the 1920s.

“We wouldn’t be the organization we are today without the support of Marriott as our longest-standing corporate partner,” said John Lauck, president and CEO, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “Marriott associates and guests are among the most passionate fundraisers we have.”

Marriott associates and guests have raised $135 million in the last 35 years. The company fundraises through a variety of events and activities throughout the year. For more information, visit Marriott’s Community Engagement webpage.