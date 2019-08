ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man in Albany after they say he had a fake New York State license plate on his vehicle.

Evan Fernandez, 26, was found to be using a replicated license plate that was printed on paper and placed under the license plate cover.

He was stopped on Grand Street at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Fernandez was charged with second-degree forgery.

He is due in court on Wednesday.