Fall Foliage Report – Week of October 2-8

This is the fourth 2019 Fall Foliage Report for New York State. Reports are obtained from volunteer field observers and reflect expected color conditions for the coming weekend. Fall Foliage Reports are issued every Wednesday afternoon.

Spectacular peak foliage will be arriving in the Adirondacks and Catskills this weekend, while other areas of the state are reaching near-peak and midpoint of change, according to volunteer observers from the Empire State Development Division of Tourism’s I LOVE NY program.

In the Thousand Islands-Seaway region, Jefferson County observers from along the St. Lawrence River in Alexandria Bay expect near-peak conditions this weekend, with 85% color transition and yellow, orange, and a few red leaves of average brilliance.

St. Lawrence County spotters in the village of Canton expect foliage to remain at midpoint of change this weekend, with and green, red, orange, yellow, and purple leaves of average brilliance.

Oswego County can expect 40-50% change as trees are becoming more colorful, primarily green and gold with sporadic sections of bright red and orange.

