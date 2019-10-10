Fall Foliage Report – Week of October 9-15

This is the fifth 2019 Fall Foliage Report for New York State. Reports are obtained from volunteer field observers and reflect expected color conditions for the coming weekend. Fall Foliage Reports are issued every Wednesday afternoon.

Gorgeous peak foliage will be arriving in the Chautauqua-Allegheny region this weekend, while brilliant peak colors continue to thrive in areas of the Adirondacks and Catskills, according to volunteer observers from the Empire State Development Division of Tourism’s I LOVE NY program.

In the Thousand Islands-Seaway region, Jefferson County observers from along the St. Lawrence River in Alexandria Bay expect near-peak conditions this weekend, with 90% color transition and bright yellow, orange, and red leaves.

Oswego County can expect 60-75% change as hues are quickly washing across the landscape. The eastern side of the county will be colorful this weekend with bright displays of red, orange, and yellow. Average amber, bronze, and purple tones continue to dominate the western edge of the county with more pops of red and orange.

St. Lawrence County spotters in Canton expect midpoint to near-peak foliage this weekend, with 40-50% change and red, orange, yellow, and purple leaves of average brilliance.

Click here for more fall foliage information for New York counties.