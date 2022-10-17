WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College will host a fall open house on Friday, November 4 at 9:15 a.m.

The open house will include a college service fair, campus tours and on-campus housing options. There will be a fair held in McVean Gymnasium where attendees can meet faculty members and representatives of athletics and student/residence life.

For the college the event is a great opportunity for prospective students to experience the culture and learning environment at JCC first-hand, learn about offerings and get answers to questions about attending JCC.

Check-in and registration will be in the Commons, Jules Center. The college will host an optional workshop following open house for attendees ready to apply for admissions, financial aid and opportunity programs.

Anyone who would like to attend can register on JCC’s website or call enrollment services at 315-786-2437 for more information.