DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Emo band Fall Out Boy announced on Twitter Tuesday morning it will be touring again this summer.

The tour, in support of forthcoming album “So Much (for) Stardust,” will stop at Darien Lake Amphitheater on Aug. 4. The album is slated for a March 24 release, with two singles — “Love From The Other Side” and “Heartbreak Feels So Good” — having dropped already.

The tour kicks off on June 21 in the band’s hometown of Chicago. Bring Me the Horizon, Royal & the Serpent, and Games We Play are scheduled to open for FOB at the Darien Lake show.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at this link Friday at 10 a.m., with presale starting Thursday, also at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.