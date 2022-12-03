OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County will be hosting a wide variety of holiday events held across the county on the weekend of December 10 and 11.

The fun holiday-themed events are for all ages and range from craft fairs to tree lightings and more festive events.

Families have plenty of opportunities to take advantage of the several holiday happenings.

6 fun holiday events to go to in Oswego County:

Oswego YMCA Reindeer Run

To kick off the holiday weekend, the first event people in Oswego County are welcome to participate in is the Oswego YMC Reindeer Run at the Oswego YMCA on 265 West First Street in Oswego.

The festive running race is scheduled for December 10 at 9:30 a.m. and participants can enter as individuals or as teams. Dressing up in Holiday gear is encouraged!

The cost is $25 for pre-registration or $30 on the day of the event. Registration can be completed online at the Oswego YMCA website or by visiting the YMCA in person.

Art Association of Oswego (AAO) Holiday Sale

Find some unique items for gift-giving in Oswego County at the Art Association of Oswego (AAO) holiday sale! The sale features gifts from pottery, photography, ornaments, knit hats, centerpieces, wreaths and more available for purchase.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and goes till 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through December 18. AAO is located at 20 Barbara Donahue Dr., Building 30 of the Fort Ontario Complex in Oswego.

Winter Craft Show at the Minetto Fire Department

While shopping, check out the Winter Craft show at 12 Barrett Drive in Minetto.

The show starts at 10 a.m. and is open till 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 10. Browse craft tables to find the perfect present!

The Oswego Valley Snowbelters Barbershop Chorus 13th annual Christmas show

Continue your festive weekend with a holiday performance! The Oswego Valley Snowbelters Barbershop Chorus presents its 13th annual Christmas show at the Hall Newman Center, located at 36 New Street on the SUNY Oswego campus.

The show begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 10. Admission is $7 and children under 12 are free.

Non-perishable food items will be collected at the door for the Salvation Army Food Pantry. Free desserts and beverage will be offered at intermission.

“A Christmas Pageant,” Holiday show

The Holiday show is presented by Oswego County Loving Education at Home, Educating Arrows and James Madison Academy.

There will be two free performances, one on Saturday, December 10 at 3 p.m. at Fulton Alliance Church, 1044 State Route 48 in Fulton. The second performance will be Sunday, December 11 at 12 p.m. at Oswego Church of Christ, 21 Churchill Road in Oswego.

Christmas at Sea!

On Sunday, December 11, visit the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at 1 West First Street Pier, Oswego, for Christmas at Sea!

Visitors can enjoy viewing themed holiday trees and check out a model train exhibition. Santa will arrive at 2 p.m. via U.S. Coast Guard boat and will be available for visits until 3:30 p.m. Homemade cookies, punch and craft-making will be offered during the event as well, which runs from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information about events in Oswego County, visit the Oswego County Tourism website.