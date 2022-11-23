TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, November 3, around noon, a student was stabbed on the Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) campus. That student’s mom is now asking the community for help.

“My daughter Samaria was attacked at school by her ex-boyfriend, and this attack left my daughter fighting for her life,” explained Jennifer Rivera. “So much is happening right now as the aftermath begins to settle, with medical bills and other expenses.”

Rivera explained that her daughter had several medical procedures immediately following the attack. To help with the cost of recovery, Rivera has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser.

On the day of the stabbing, HVCC’s public safety director, Fred Aliberti, told NEWS10 that an individual had been stabbed two to three times on campus. There was a vehicle in the area at the time, but that vehicle quickly fled the scene.

Police began searching for the subject while EMTs rushed the victim to the hospital. School administrators stressed that there was no immediate danger to campus, as surveillance videos showed the suspect driving off after the stabbing.

About three hours later, Albany Police arrested Zymiere Walton, 20, of Albany. He was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. On Friday, November 4, Walton pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

After his court appearance, Walton was sent to Rensselaer County Jail. Attorneys representing Walton say he was acting in self-defense, and that the victim came at him with the knife.

“At this time, I’m completely lost,” said Rivera. “Anything anyone can give would be a great help.”