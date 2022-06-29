(WSYR-TV) — A Jamesville family is looking for a 16-year-old girl whom they say ran away on June 18.

Mahoniss (Mani) Graham was last seen at her home on Odell Place between the hours of 11:45 p.m. and 2 a.m. on June 18.

Mani is described as 5’7”, 175 pounds with brown and red hair that is braided. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, sweatpants, and blue and white sneakers.

Those with any information on Mani’s whereabouts are being asked to contact the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Detective Renshaw at 315.766.6354, or Sgt. Kate Loveland at 315.800.9635. You can also email helpfind.mahoniss@gmail.com.