Family of fallen Capitol Officer Billy Evans release statement

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) – The family of Officer Billy Evans have released a statement regarding his passing. In the statement, they say the officer’s death has “left a gaping void” in their lives “that will never be filled.”

They go on to describe Evans’ time with his children, how he “made friends with everyone he met” and the pride his position as a United States Capitol Police officer brought him.

Officer Evans served as a member of the US Capitol Police for 18 years before his death in the line of duty. He was killed while guarding the US Capitol Building on April 2, when a man rammed a car into a barricade.

A procession was held on Wednesday afternoon, during which members of the US Capitol Police lined the route to pay tribute to their fallen colleague.

You can read the full statement from Officer Evans’ family below: