Fans barred from Giants, Jets games ‘until further notice’ because of COVID-19

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – APRIL 09: Sings outside of Metlife Stadium honor essential workers on April 09, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Landmarks and buildings across the nation are displaying blue lights to show support for health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The New York Giants and New York Jets said in a joint statement Monday that fans won’t be admitted to games, training camps or practices because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL teams, which both play at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, said they support Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order to limit outdoor public gatherings.

“This decision was reached after careful consideration of the current state of the COVID-19 crisis, in discussions with the Giants and Jets, and in consideration of the health and safety of our fans, players and staff, which will continue to be the primary focus for our teams,” the statement reads.

Team officials said they would “prefer to have fans at MetLife Stadium” and will work closely with the governor’s office in case the situation changes.

“Thank you again for your continued patience and understanding during these unprecedented times and we will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available,” the release states.

The NFL said Monday that the league and Players Association have created a COVID Medical Advisory Task Force “made up of a variety of medical experts and clinicians from across the country and across disciplines.

The NFL says it is working closely with infections disease experts, the CDC, public health officials and medical experts from other leagues.

