ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Every year, Farmers’ Almanac releases its predictions for each season. For its 2023 summer predictions, it’s looking to be “scorching dry” summer in the Northeast.

Summer officially begins on Wednesday, June 21 at 10:58 a.m. This is different than meteorological summer, which begins on June 1. Farmers’ Almanac predicts a warmer-than-normal summer throughout the United States.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the summer of 2022 ranked as the third-hottest summer in 128 years. The average temperature for last summer was 73.9 degrees, which was 2.5 degrees above average.

The summer of 2023 will be continuing these “sizzling temperatures.” “Thunderstorms will announce the official start of summer in the Northeast with heavy rains possible from June 20 through 23,” said Farmers’ Almanac.

Temperatures from late June through early September will, at times, soar into the 90s and may even hit 100 degrees in some areas. “The middle of August is when you may want to find a cool spot to hide from the conditions outdoors,” said Farmers’ Almanac.

In the Northeast, Farmers’ Almanac predicts below-average precipitation. “This, combined with the excessive heat, sadly also makes for a significant threat of wildfires,” said the publication.

Farmers’ Almanac has provided an extended weather forecast each year since 1818. To read the publication’s full nationwide 2023 summer predictions, you can visit the Farmers’ Almanac website.