TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s farmer’s market season across the North Country and Capital Region. The north end of Lake George is no different. The 2023 Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market season was announced to begin on Saturday, July 8.

“The Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market is a great opportunity for community members and visitors to connect, support the local economy, and enjoy a beautiful morning in the Ticonderoga Area. We continue to be excited about now being in Downtown Ticonderoga,” said market manager Cathy Allen. “Please, join us each Saturday for local produce, products, and much more.”

The Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market runs through July, August, and through to Saturday, Sept. 30. Every weekend from 9 a.m. to noon, vendors will gather behind the Glens Falls National Bank located at 123 Montcalm St. in Ticonderoga.

The farmer’s market season comes with special festivities across the summer. Things kick off on July 15 with a grand opening, including live music and a kid’s corner. Aug. 15 is Makers Market & Local Author Day, and Sept. 16 is Family Fun Day. The market is also part of StreetFest on July 29, as well as FallFest on Sept. 30.

Applications are open now for farmers, businesses, and other vendors who want to take part in the farmer’s market. Those who want to sell their wares to Ticonderoga this summer can reach Kelly Carey at chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com by June 23.