ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Firefighters Association of the State of New York says that ahead of peak home fire season, New York has already experienced 118 home fire fatalities, which is around a 50 percent increase from this time last year. According to the National Fire Prevention Association, Thanksgiving is the leading day for home-cooking fires, but the FASNY says following safe cooking practices will ensure accidents or preventable fires will not happen.

“Our state’s volunteer firefighters hope that all New Yorkers have a safe and happy holiday,” said FASNY President Edward Tase, Jr. “When preparing your Thanksgiving feast and other upcoming holiday meals, remember to take important safety precautions, such as not leaving your cooking unattended. Unattended cooking is a leading cause of home fires that can easily be prevented.”

According to the FASNY, the one safety risk that is common on Thanksgiving is deep-frying turkeys, which can be extremely dangerous. Deep-frying could lead to serious burns and property damage. The FASNY says it is integral that the turkey is fully thawed before frying and that the cooking takes place outside and away from flammable objects.

Other safety tips for Thanksgiving include: