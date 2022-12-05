CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome.

Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on State Route 8. The initial investigation has revealed that both vehicles involved, a tractor-trailer and a van, were traveling south at the time. The driver of the tractor-trailer allegedly attempted to make a right turn onto County Route 25 when it was hit from behind by the van.

The van had two occupants. The male driver was air-lifted by Mercy Flight from Lee Center, NY to Upstate Medical Hospital in Syracuse with non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger, an unidentified woman from Rome, NY was unfortunately pronounced deceased on the scene from her injuries.

The tractor-trailer driver is reported as an unidentified man from Sherburne, NY. He did have any reported injuries. The roadway was reopened shortly before 3:00 p.m.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing. Eyewitness News will update you with any new information as it is released.