MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Marcy have reported that a fatal vehicle accident occurred on State Route 49 in the town of Marcy on August 31st leaving one pedestrian dead.

According to state police, around 9:28 pm on Wednesday, a 2015 Ford Focus driven by 54-year-old Gerald D. Allen Jr. of Rome and a 34-year-old passenger was traveling west on State Route 49. At the same time, 31-year-old, Robert J. Grande of Rome was apparently walking in the road near the Oriskany exit ramp when he was struck by Allen’s vehicle.

Grande was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency responders.

Mr. Allen and his 34-year-old passenger were not injured in the crash.

A DRE evaluation was done and there is no indication of any drugs and/or alcohol being involved at this time. Police believe the accident was the result of a pedestrian error and say no charges are expected to be filed at this time.

State Police were assisted at the scene by Stittville Fire Department, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, and Kunkle Ambulance.