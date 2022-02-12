New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving three vehicles that occurred in Beekmantown, NY on February 11, 2022.

Nichole M. Julian of Plattsburgh was driving southbound on SR 190, also known as the Military Turnpike, in Beekmantown when their vehicle hit another car traveling northbound.

Julian was pronounced dead at the scene, and Kanenhakaie N. Wells of Altona, a passenger in the northbound car, later died after being transported to the University of Vermont Health Network – Fletcher Allen.

A third car struck Julian’s after the initial crash, although no one in that car was injured.