ITHACA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Troopers have reported a fatal car crash in Ithaca on August 20th that has claimed the life of a 20-year-old man.

Around 8:00 am on Saturday, troopers arrived at an area on Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca after receiving reports that a vehicle crashed into the woods.

After an investigation, it was learned that sometime in the early morning hours, 20-year-old Shea T. Colbert of Bridgewater, NJ was traveling southeast when he left the road, entered the woods, and hit multiple trees.

Colbert was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency services.

Troopers were assisted by members of Bangs Ambulance, the Ithaca Fire Department, and the Medical Examiner.