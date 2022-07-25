UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported a fatal motor vehicle accident occurred involving a dirt bike in the City of Utica on July 24th.

Around 10:10 pm on Sunday, members of the Utica Police and Fire Departments arrived at the scene of a serious accident involving an off-road dirt bike and another vehicle at the intersection of Eagle Street and West Street.

Emergency responders found the man who was operating the dirt bike pinned beneath the car and immediately transported him to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. Emergency life-saving measures were performed by both, Utica Fire Department and the hospital’s emergency staff, but unfortunately, the man passed away due to his injuries.

The identity of the man is not being released at this time.

The Utica Police Department has also made the following statement

“We recognize that with the warmer weather people are going to seek out forms of outdoor recreation, however incidents such as this highlight the need for responsible activities. Operating unauthorized motorized equipment on city streets is against the law and extremely dangerous to the operators and the public as a whole. Sadly, incidents such as these prove how dangerous that operation may be. The Utica Police Department offers our thoughts and prayers to the deceased in this incident. “ – Sergeant Michael Curley, Utica Police Department

Investigators with the Accident Reconstruction Team say the accident is still being investigated. Eyewitness News will update this story with any new information as it is released.