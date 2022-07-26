CAMDEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a fatal fire occurred in the Village of Camden on July 25th, claiming the life of one person.

Around 9:45 pm on Monday, Oneida County Sheriff deputies and Camden Police arrived at a house fire at 17 Voorhees Avenue. By the time they arrived on the scene, the home was fully engulfed by the fire and they learned that the occupants may still be inside.

A single victim, who is believed to be an occupant of the home, was later found by fire personnel.

Authorities say that the fire does not appear to be suspicious, but the cause is still unknown, and the incident is still under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office and the victim’s identity is not being released until a positive identification can be made.

Sheriff’s investigators, members of the Sheriff’s ID Unit, along with New York State Fire Investigators responded and are working on the cause and origin of the fire.