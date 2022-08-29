ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department reported a fatal accident involving a pick-up truck occurred in Oneida on August 28.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers arrived at the scene of an accident on Fairview Avenue to find a pick-up truck that had collided with a tree.

Police and emergency responders attempted life-saving measures on driver John R. Loomis of the Town of Lincoln before transporting him to the Oneida Healthcare Center for further treatment.

Unfortunately, he later died from his injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is currently still ongoing. Eyewitness News will update you with new information as it is released.