AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Police Department say they are investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning.

At approximately 3:35 a.m., police responded to a one vehicle crash on Main Street where, they say, a 2005 Subaru, traveling westbound, left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

The driver, a 27-year-old Buffalo man, suffered serious physical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police say the identity of the driver is being withheld until family can be notified.

The crash is currently under investigation. Investigators will be canvassing for video and witnesses. Local residents, businesses, and drivers who may have security or dash-camera footage of the area or incident are asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.