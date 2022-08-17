TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a fatal vehicle accident has occurred in the Town of Lee on August 16th, claiming the life of a 61-year-old woman.

Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, deputies arrived at Skinner Road to investigate a car accident. On the scene, they found a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu with 61-year-old Shirley A. Fox inside. Deputies and emergency responders from the Lee Center Fire Department attempted life-saving measures, but Shirley was pronounced dead from her injuries at the scene.

After investigation, it was learned that Shirley was driving east on Brookfield Road when she left the road and entered the north shoulder, hitting a utility pole. This caused extensive damage to the pole and her vehicle. She then continued east on Brookfield Road and into a yard, where she then struck a tree, which finally stopped the vehicle

The investigation is ongoing to determine what caused Fox’s vehicle to initially leave the roadway. Eyewitness News will update this story with any new information as it is released.