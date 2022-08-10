UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a fatal vehicle accident occurred on 790 east near the Route 12 ramp on August 9th, leaving one person dead and one in critical condition.

Around 9:10 pm on Tuesday, the Utica Police and Fire Department’s arrived at the scene of a serious car accident on 790 east just past the Route 12 ramp. On the scene, they found two people who had been ejected lying on the ground near a vehicle that had been flipped over onto its roof.

Immediate life-saving medical attention was performed, and they were transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for further emergency treatment. Unfortunately, one of the individuals was pronounced deceased at the hospital soon after.

The identity of the person who perished will not be released until after notifications to the family have been made.

The second individual in the accident is reported to be in critical condition.

The accident is still under investigation by the Utica Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team who is currently on the scene. That portion of the roadway will be closed until they have finished their investigation and on-scene reconstruction.

Eyewitness News will update this story with new information as it is released.