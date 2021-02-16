Father and 6-year-old son killed in fast-moving Queens house fire

A father and his 6-year-old son were killed when a fast-moving fire swept through their home in East Flushing, Queens early Monday morning, Feb. 15, 2021, according to authorities.

NEW YORK (WPIX) — A father and his young son died after a fast-moving fire ripped through a Queens home early Monday, according to authorities. Police said the blaze also sent three others to the hospital, including the boy’s twin brother, who was badly burned.

The FDNY received a call around 1:15 a.m. for flames on the first floor of a two-story house on 157th Street, between 45th and 46th avenues, in the East Flushing neighborhood.

Firefighters found 65-year-old Stephen Blumling and his 6-year-old son, Shawn, unconscious and unresponsive inside the home, police said. EMS responded and pronounced both dead at the scene.

The child’s twin brother was rushed to an area hospital where he was treated at the burn center, authorities said.

About 60 firefighters from 12 units battled the blaze, which was placed under control at 2:22 a.m., just over an hour after it was reported, fire officials said. Two firefighters were also sent to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the FDNY. Fire officials said another civilian was injured but refused medical attention at the scene.

“They were such lovely people,” a neighbor said Monday morning.

The fire marshal will determine the cause of the fire.