The father of ex-cheerleader Brooke Skylar Richardson gave an emotional testimony Tuesday in defense of his daughter, who is accused of giving birth to a secret baby, killing it and burying the remains in the backyard of the family home.

“She would never hurt another living being, let alone a baby,” Scott Richardson said, holding back tears. However, the distraught father said he was surprised when he found out his daughter was pregnant and had given birth.