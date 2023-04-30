BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A father and son have been indicted on charges in relation to a kidnapping conspiracy revolving around the attempted forced marriage of their daughter/sister, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Khaled Abughanem, 50, and Waleed Abughanem, 32, both of Lackawanna, were indicted on conspiracy to kidnap a person in a foreign country and kidnapping conspiracy.

Khaled is also charged with threatening to retaliate against a victim. The victim allegedly is Khaled’s daughter and Waleed’s sister.

According to the indictment, in September 2021, Khaled allegedly flew from Buffalo to Guadalajara, Mexico to kidnap the victim.

Between September 2021 and April 2023, Khaled and Waleed allegedly conspired to transport the victim from Western New York to Sanaa, Yemen and confine her.

In March of 2023, Khaled allegedly threatened to injure the victim in retaliation for information she gave to law enforcement relating to the commission and possible commission of a Federal offense.

The indictment for Khaled and Waleed carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.