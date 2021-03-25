Fatherhood training program launched for new dads

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Oishei Children’s Hospital is working with Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network (BPPN) to launch the Fatherhood Training Program, working to bring support and educational resources to new fathers.

BPPN says it will provide parenting education, support groups, and mentorship for the male caregivers.

Training will instruct the new dads on labor and delivery skills, including tips on how to support their partner in labor and what to expect when the baby comes home.

According to BPPN, fathers will be taught swaddling techniques, tips for bonding, how to help with breastfeeding, bathing best practices, and post-partum effects.

Officials say the objective of this collaboration is to highlight the significant role fathers play in promoting the health of women and infants in the community.

Fathers who go through the program will receive tools and resources like “dad bags” for overnight stays at the hospital during and after labor.

