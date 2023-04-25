MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fayetteville-Manlius School District has been once again named as one of the nation’s “Best Communities for Music Education in America.”

The title is chosen by The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), a nonprofit organization that advocates active participation in music-making.

F-M is among the 830 school districts, and 78 schools to receive the designation from NAMM.

Designations are made to districts and schools that demonstrate an exceptionally high commitment and greater access to music education.

Last month, Fayetteville Manlius High School’s Music Director, Shawn Hebert, sat down with NewsChannel 9’s Carrie Lazarus and talked about F-M’s investment in the arts.

“FM is one school that invests a lot in the arts and sports. I think a lot of people feel the arts are more important than ever for the world. There’s a lot of anger right now and a lot of sadness and anxiety and I think most of my students I can see a different vibe when they get through a rehearsal than when they come to it. You see the weight of the day as they come in and then as we’re finishing, they feel uplifted and it’s like the magic of the musical.” Shawn Hebert, Fayetteville Manlius High School Music Director

According to NAMM, schools and districts are evaluated based on funding, staffing of highly qualified teachers, commitment to standards, support for the music program, community music-making initiatives and access to music instruction.

In order to choose which schools and districts get the title, the foundation has assistance from researchers at The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas and evaluates participants on these factors.

Established in 2006, the NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported by its nearly 15,000 members around the world. The foundation advances active participation in music-making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs, according to the organization’s website.

