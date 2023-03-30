FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 36-year-old Kimberly Leddy of Fayetteville has been arrested after being accused of starving her four cats to death.

According to the Town of Manlius Police, the arrest stemmed from an animal complaint that began in October of 2022 where four cats were abandoned in a home.

The police found that Leddy had once occupied the home, and then knowingly left the animals behind, where they starved to death.

Leddy was charged with:

Four counts of Agriculture and Markets Law 353 Overdriving

Torturing and injuring animals

Failure to provide proper sustenance

Leddy was released on Appearance Tickets and is due back in the Village of Manlius Court on April 20, 2023.