FBI offering reward for information on Ayshawn Davis homicide

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for information connected to the murder of 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis. Davis was killed in a drive-by shooting late on Sunday night.
A reward of up to $10,000 will be paid for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual, or individuals, responsible for the homicide.
If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the Troy Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (518) 270-4772, or your local FBI office. Tips can also be submitted online.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘People are suffering’: House caucus hopes to break Congressional gridlock with new COVID-19 relief proposal
- Bills ready to see and hear former teammate Shaq Lawson: “He’s gonna talk trash on Sunday we already know that”
- Patagonia prints ‘vote the a**holes out’ on clothing tags
- The end of the line is watery for New York’s reef-to-be rail cars
- Jefferson County public schools postpone athletic competitions to March 2021