FDA recommends pause of J& J vaccine use due to reported blood clots

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

(WIVB) — The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recommended a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

The FDA says that as of Monday, 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the United States. A rare and severe type of blood clot was reported to be found in six people who received the vaccine.

“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” the FDA wrote on Twitter. They went onto say that treating this kind of blood clot is different than typical treatment.

Going forward, the CDC is planning to have an Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting on Wednesday to review these cases are figure how significant they may be. The FDA says it “will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases.”

Until that process is complete, we are recommending this pause. This is important to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot. — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 13, 2021

The FDA is planning to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. You can watch it here.