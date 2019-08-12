Federal charges filed against friend of Dayton gunman

Deceased mass shooting suspect Connor Betts of Bellbrook, Ohio appears in an identity photograph released by police in Dayton, Ohio. (Dayton Police Dept. via Reuters)

Federal charges have been filed against the friend of the gunman who killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio, last week.

The friend, who was not identified in a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, allegedly lied on federal firearms forms. A press conference detailing the charges will take place Monday afternoon.

Gunman Connor Betts, 24, was killed by law enforcement during the Aug. 4 shooting.

Betts allegedly showed signs of extreme misogyny before the shooting, officials briefed on the investigation told ABC News, and he had previously expressed suicidal thoughts and had a fascination with violence, his ex-girlfriend told ABC News.

Betts had never been charged with any sort of domestic violence despite allegations made by a former acquaintance who allegedly saw him choke a girl he was dating as a teen. Had he been charged, it would have prevented him from obtaining a gun.

People congregate around a memorial to those killed in Sunday morning’s mass shooting on Aug. 6, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio.

Betts also allegedly made a “rape list” of female classmates he wanted to sexually assault as well as a “hit list” that was later found in a school bathroom.