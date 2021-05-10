FedEx to hire 120 employees at its Syracuse facilities

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Those in Central New York looking for work will soon have another option. FedEx Ground plans to hire 120 team members in Syracuse.

Many of the positions needed are for package handlers. Handlers are expected to load and unload inventory. FedEx says these positions “could become full-time opportunities as the company continues to expand capacity in response to ongoing customer demand.”

Position benefits include:

Competitive wages with day, night and weekend shifts available

Wide range of benefits after a minimum threshold of service, including medical, dental and vision coverage, paid time off, holiday pay and tuition reimbursement

Paid parental leave

Employee discounts on cell phone service, groceries, car purchases and more

Applicant eligibility:

Must be at least 18 years old

No minimum education requirements

For more information on available positions and how to apply, please visit https://groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com/.