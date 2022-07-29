Foreign Ministry also confirms the two dead in Santa Teresa, N.M., crash are Mexican citizens

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Federal officials have confirmed that Wednesday’s fatal rollover crash in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, involved human smuggling.

The crash killed two occupants of an SUV and sent 10 others to the hospital.

The Mexican consulate in El Paso said nine of the injured passengers were Mexican citizens. The Mexican Foreign Ministry is confirming that the two dead also were Mexican.

Sunland Park, N.M., police and fire departments assisted at the scene. The New Mexico State Police took charge of the crash investigation.

The state police and the Sunland Park Fire Department told reporters a pursuit took place prior to the crash but declined to say which law enforcement agency was involved in the pursuit. The Sunland Park-Santa Teresa area is known as one of the busiest migrant-smuggling corridors in the El Paso Sector.

On Friday, Homeland Security Investigations said it is also involved in the case.

“HSI El Paso is investigating the smuggling event. It’s an ongoing investigation and no further details are available at this time,” the agency said in an email to Border Report.

The New Mexico State Police did not immediately return a pair of telephone calls seeking an update on the investigation.