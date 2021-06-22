Feds recommend lighter sentence for Allison Mack, citing cooperation in NXIVM case

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Federal prosecutors are recommending a lighter sentence for Allison Mack, the former actress involved with NXIVM, saying she provided “substantial assistance to the government in the investigation and prosecution of others.”

Mack, who is scheduled to be sentenced on June 30, pleaded guilty in April 2019 to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy, including the acts of extortion and forced labor. The charges carry a maximum of 40 years in prison or 20 years on each count.

However, the prosecution is requesting the court sentence her below that range because she provided critical evidence of Raniere’s role in DOS, NXIVM’s inner circle, and his requirement that DOS “slaves” be branded with his initials.

The sentencing memorandum from prosecutors read, in part,

“The portion of the recording in which Raniere states that DOS victims should say “please brand me it would be an honor” before they were held down, so “it doesn’t seem like they are being coerced” was referenced in the government’s opening and closing statements. Although Mack could have provided even more substantial assistance had she made the decision to cooperate earlier, Mack provided significant, detailed and highly corroborated information which assisted the government in its prosecution.” Sentencing memorandum for Allison Mack

Mack, known for her role on the hit television show “Smallville,” has been facing charges since her arrest in 2018. She was often seen with NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere, who was sentenced to 120 years in prison.

She quickly became a high ranking member of his group.