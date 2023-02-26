BUFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was all volunteer hands-on deck Saturday for a mobile packing event for “Feed My Starving Children.”

Close to 200 volunteers showed up to Villa Maria College to measure, pack and seal food pouches that will eventually be sent overseas to help fight childhood hunger.

“It could be sent to help refugees in Ukraine. It could be sent to Haiti. It could be sent around the world wherever it needs it the most,” explained Feed My Starving Children Assistant Mobile Manufacturing Manager, Devin Shkapich.

Since the 1980’s, the Christian nonprofit’s mission has been to help end hunger. The vitamins, soy, vegetables, and rice were shipped to the college ahead of time. The volunteers are responsible for its packaging.

Happening now: close to 200 volunteers pack food for @fmsc_org at @VillaMariaClg. The food will eventually head overseas to help feed starving children. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/D4lgawq5sV — Ali Touhey (@Ali2e) February 25, 2023

“It’s making a difference in the malnourished population in the world,” said volunteer Michael Wurst, of Amherst.

Each meal costs 25 cents and is paid for through private donations. For more information on Feed My Starving Children, click here.