GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Family Service Association of Glens Falls, Inc. is running a program to help ensure that every student has a pair of shoes in time for the upcoming school year this fall. The organization’s “Feet First” program is taking applications now to make sure that no student from preschool to high school has to walk to school in a damaged pair of shoes.

Qualified families must reside in Warren, Washington or northern Saratoga counties in order to apply, and must have a child entering a grade between preschool and high school. Children must be enrolled in the 2022-23 school year in a school district in one of those counties.

The program is aimed to provide aid to families who are facing financial hardship or low-income living circumstances. Parents must be active recipients of SSI, SNAP Food Stamps, Headstart, Section 8, Medicaid or WIC programs in order to be considered eligible for the program.

The Family Service Association of Glens Falls, Inc. is accepting applications for the Feet First program from Monday to Thursday, Aug. 15-18. Those who qualify must call the association at (518) 793-0797. Voice mail messages will not be heard or receive a response.

Upon calling, applicants must schedule a shoe pickup time with whoever they speak to. The association may ask for eligibility documents during the scheduling process. The association asks that school community members and faculty connected to school districts in Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties share information on the program, to ensure as many shoes get on feet in need as possible.