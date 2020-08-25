FEMA approves grant to add extra $300 to unemployment checks for New Yorkers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More help is on the way for people in New York state who collect unemployment.
FEMA has approved a grant allowing the state to put an extra $300 into checks for those unemployed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s a part of the Lost Wages Assistance Program created to help those who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
To see a list of states previously approved for lost wages assistance, click here.
To learn more about FEMA’s lost wages supplemental payment assistance, click here.
From FEMA:
“FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor approved New York for a FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program. FEMA’s grant funding will allow New York to provide $300 per week — on top of their regular unemployment benefit — to those unemployed due to COVID-19. FEMA will work with New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo to implement a system to make this funding available to New York residents.
On Aug. 8, 2020, President Trump made available up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the state of New York agreed to administer a lost wages program for its citizens who are unemployed due to COVID-19.
FEMA looks forward to working with the governors of additional states who agree to administer a lost wages program to bring financial relief to unemployed Americans.”
