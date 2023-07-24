ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — July’s extreme flooding left one dead and parts of the state in need of major reconstruction. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will use a program known as “public assistance” to provide New York with disaster relief.

Public Assistance is a reimbursement program that gives federal dollars to communities to recover from disasters. The following counties will be using the program to help with debris removal, repairs to buildings, infrastructure and more: Clinton, Dutchess, Essex, Hamilton, Ontario, Orange, Putnam and Rockland. Senator James Skoufis’ district occupies Hudson Valley where much of the floods happened.

He said the aftermath of the floods was so bad some of his constituents had to stay in a homeless shelter, “There was really incredibly large and devastating damage, for example roads being washed away. The roads weren’t just flooded, the roads no longer exist in some places, they’re gone, I mean that’s the level of destruction that we’re talking about.”

Skoufis said the public assistance will significantly help with public spaces, but he’s hoping the federal government will also help with individual assistance. He urged homeowners impacted by the floods to report flood-related damage on his website.

“We have to hit certain thresholds in order for the individual assistance to get unlocked, that would be a game changer for residents and others in our communities who have sustained incredible damage,” said Skoufis. That information will be passed along to FEMA. “And we have to hit certain triggers within FEMA, a certain number of people had to have been affected, a certain dollar level, and then they can contemplate triggering individual assistance,” explained Skoufis.

If individual assistance is declared, then people can apply for funding directly through FEMA. Skoufis is hoping the federal government will make that decision within the next couple of weeks.