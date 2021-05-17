Filing your taxes last minute? NYS tax hotline hours extended on Monday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you haven’t filed your income taxes and need help, the New York State Income Tax Call Center will have extended hours May 17 to assist.

May 17 is the deadline to file your federal and NYS income taxes. Representatives will be standing by on Monday to answer your questions from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The number to call if you need help is 518-457-5181.

The call center is usually open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

If you have general questions, NYS asks you to visit the Department of Taxation and Finance website. Officials say they’ve answered over 130,000 tax filing questions since February and expect to help around 4,700 people on Tax Day.