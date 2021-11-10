Final day to apply for Oneida County Corrections Officer Civil Service Exam

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol would like to remind anyone that is interested in taking the next Civil Service Exam for the Correction Officer position that they must get their applications in by today. All applications and fees must be delivered to the Oneida County Department of Personnel by 4:30pm on Wednesday, November 10th.

The exam itself is scheduled for December 11th. Those who pass the examination and eligible for duty will fill vacancies in the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division. To maintain eligibility, candidates must be legal residents of Oneida, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Oswego, or Otsego Counties for a least one month prior to becoming an officer. Candidates must also have a high school diploma or GED, a valid NYS driver’s license, 18-years-old, and be able to pass a thorough background check.

The starting salary for a Corrections Officer is $43,602 and includes a NYS Retirement Plan, as well as additional benefits.

Follow these links to find out more about the Correction Officer Exam Notice and the Oneida County Department of Personnel Department’s Online Application Process.

You can also call the Oneida County Department of Personnel at 315-798-5726 or the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Community Affairs Unit at 315-765-2220 with any further questions.