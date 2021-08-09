Average gas prices are roughly one dollar higher than they were last year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas is up again, but only by a cent.

U.S. average: $3.19/gallon ($2.18 in 2020)

NYS average: $3.21/gallon ($2.26 in 2020)

Here are the average prices across upstate New York:

Batavia – $3.21 (up two cents since last week)

Buffalo – $3.15 (no change since last week)

Ithaca – $3.20 (no change since last week)

Rochester – $3.20 (up one cent since last week)

Rome – $3.26 (up one cent since last week)

Syracuse – $3.19 (up one cent since last week)

Watertown – $3.23 (up one cent since last week)

“As crude prices remain high, though back below $70/bbl, AAA expects the national average to remain above $3 per gallon throughout the summer,” AAA says.