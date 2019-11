NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — If you were affected the 2017 Equifax data breach and are interested in claiming some of the settlement, the deadline is fast approaching.

If you decide to opt out of the settlement and file your own claim, you have to reserve your right to sue Equifax related directly to the data breach by sending a letter of exclusion. This has to be done by Tuesday, November 19th.

If you decide to opt in to the settlement, you have until January 22, 2020.