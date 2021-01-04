Tax season: North Country CPAs tell us how to prep, what can be reimbursed

(WWTI) – Franz Philippe of North Country CPAs spoke with ABC50’s Alex Hazard about preparing for tax season in the first episode of Tax Talk.

Philippe said those that aren’t quite organized for their tax preparation at this point can reach out to their CPA or tax preparer to request a client organizer, a tool that will help keep necessary documentation and information organized.

Phillipe said that out-of-pocket medical expenses, such as those made to your doctor or dentist, you can be reimbursed for. Anything that you are reimbursed for is not deducted.

Learn more about tax preparation from the professionals at North Country CPAs on their website.

LATEST STORIES: