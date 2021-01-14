Tax Talk: Here’s how standard and itemized deductions work

(WWTI) – Franz Philippe of North Country CPAs spoke with ABC50’s Alex Hazard about tax deductions in this episode of Tax Talk.

It’s important to understand the difference between standard and itemized deductions when it comes to preparing your taxes.

Philippe said standard deductions are a very simple way to help reduce your taxable income. The standard deductions vary by taxpayer category and from year to year.

Phillipe explained that for 2020 a single person filing their taxes has a standard deduction of $12,400 and a couple that is married and filing jointly has a standard deduction of $24,800.

When itemizing it’s important to keep your receipts in case you are ever audited and understand what is and is not deductible.

Learn more about tax preparation from the professionals at North Country CPAs on their new feature, Tax Talk.