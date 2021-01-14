Tax Talk: How the COVID-19 epidemic affects tax season

(WWTI) – Scott Lawrence of North Country CPAs spoke with ABC50’s Alex Hazard about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected tax season in this episode of Tax Talk.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected nearly everything, even tax preparation. Due to the impact of COVID-19 there are new regulations when it comes to taxes, including job protected paid sick leave.

Lawrence said the amount of sick leave required depends on how many employees and how much revenue the employer has. For businesses with up to ten employees and revenues under one million dollars, there is no requirement to provide paid sick leave. In that case, employees could use paid family leave or disability to cover the time away from work.

Businesses with anywhere from 11 to 99 employees are required to provide five days of paid sick leave. The requirement increases with larger numbers of employees and greater revenues.

Learn more about tax preparation from the professionals at North Country CPAs on their new feature, Tax Talk.