Tax Talk: What are quarterly tax payments for?

(WWTI) – Emily Philippe of North Country CPAs spoke with ABC50’s Alex Hazard about tax payments in this episode of Tax Talk.

Quarterly estimated tax payments are amounts paid on a quarterly basis to ensure you won’t owe taxes at the end of the year, avoiding any penalties related to underpayment.

Quarterly estimated tax payments are applied to people who don’t have enough withholdings, are self-employed or have strings of income that don’t have any withholding on them.

There are different tax regulations for different taxes, including sales tax.

